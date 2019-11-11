e-paper
Tanhaji poster: Shah Rukh Khan cheers Ajay Devgn’s 100th film, says ‘you’ve come a long way’

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a special poster of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior in order to celebrate the actor’s 100th film.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan shares special poster of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior.
Shah Rukh Khan shares special poster of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior.
         

Ajay Devgn is all set to be seen as a fearless warrior in his upcoming historical drama, Tanhaji - the 100th film of his more than 20-year career. Shah Rukh Khan has released a special poster of the film along with an encouraging note.

Shah Rukh shared the special poster featuring Ajay, whose image has been formed by the posters of his 100 films. He poster it on Twitter with the caption, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji.”

 

 Watch - Celebrating the 100th film of Ajay Devgn - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay’s wife and actor Kajol also shared the same poster and wrote, “30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 100th film birthday.”

She also shared a special video which shows how Ajay’s films have revolution, love, pain, laughter, celebration, realization, dreams, beliefs and the unexpected. It has glimpses of several of his hit films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Gangaajal, Singham, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Golmaal, Raid, Drishyam and finally Tanhaji.

The fans of the actor were delighted to watch the video and congratulated him for the achievement. Many also hailed Shah Rukh and Ajay’s friendship and lauded the former for his gesture. They also asked the two actors to come together for a film. . A fan also shared a meme and captioned it, “SRK-Ajay collaboration - Singham going to chase Don.”

 

Ajay had shared the first posters of Tanhaji last month. The period drama will see him play the role of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army. Ajay introduced his character as “mind that was as sharp as a sword.” He also shared Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film and defined him as “might that cut deeper than a sword...”

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan feature on the Tanhaji posters.
Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan feature on the Tanhaji posters.



Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10 next year. It will probably clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak which is set to release on the same date.

