Ajay Devgn, son Yug get mobbed at Ajmer Sharif dargah, viral video shows actor losing his cool

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:46 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn and his young son Yug, visited the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Monday. A video has emerged online which shows the actor and his son getting mobbed.

In the video, we can see Ajay in a white and pink saafa covering his head and making his way through a sea of fans. He can be seen guiding his son who is ahead of him. In another video clip, as the mobs push, Ajay can be seen reacting angrily. For the uninitiated, Ajmer Sharif is the resting place of revered Sufi saint, Moinuddin Chishti.

Ajay had a successful run at the box office in recent times. His film Raid (2018) did well at the ticket windows. Early this year, the multi-starrer comic caper Total Dhamaal was a hit too and few months later came yet another comedy, De De Pyaar De. While the former had an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi among others, the latter saw Ajay getting uncomfortably sandwiched between his ex-wife, played by Tabu and his current flame, a much younger girl, played Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay has quite a few major films in his kitty -- he will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, based on the life of real historical figure Tanaji Malusare, who was a close associate of Maratha leader Shivaji and played a crucial role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670.

He will also be seen in Turram Khan, a social comedy by Hansal Mehta. Ajay has also been shooting for Maidaan, a sports biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football player and coach of repute. He will also feature in an extended cameo in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu/Hindi film, tentatively titled RRR. Ajay has yet another film, Bhuj: The Pride of India, in his kitty, which is based on the life of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and chronicles an episode from the India-Pakistan 1971 War.

