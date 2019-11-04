Kareena Kapoor’s hilarious reply on what she’ll do if stuck in a lift with Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriends Alia, Deepika, Katrina

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently in Australia where she had unveiled the trophies of the upcoming T20 World Cup for men and women, attended an event in Sydney where she took questions of all sorts rather sportingly. Among those was one on her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his many girlfriends.

During the interaction with audience, she was asked what she would do if she found herself in a lift with Ranbir’s current girlfriend Alia Bhatt and his exes - Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. In her typical style, she answered that she would ensure that he wasn’t in the lift. Later, after a few seconds, she added that she would rather have Ranbir in the lift.

In a report in Times Now, she was quoted as saying, “I will make sure Ranbir is not in the lift. Or may be, I should make sure he is in the lift.” Kareena was also asked which of the two names would she choose - Kapoor or Khan. To which, she replied, “Well, the problem is I don’t get to choose because I am Kareena Kapoor Khan, so I am both” and added, “I am lucky I have both.”

On Friday, Kareena was at the Melbourne Cricket Club, Australia posing with the T20 trophies and later, at the ground itself by herself. Later that day, she reportedly attended a Diwali party in Melbourne. Next day, she was in Sydney for another event where were she was seen in a shimmery gold long dress.

Speaking about the honour, Kareena had said in a statement: “I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. Its truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy.”

