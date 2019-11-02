Kareena Kapoor enjoys Australian trip with her team, rocks another formal evening with her look. See pics, video

bollywood

Nov 02, 2019

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Australia and her pictures from the trip have surfaced online. The pictures are a treat for her fans who were looking forward to seeing their favourite star and catch glimpse of all the fun she is having there.

Celeb stylist Tanya Ghavri is also accompanying Kareena on the trip and has been posting the actor’s pictures on Instagram. In a set of pictures, Kareena is seen in a sequined backless gown as she poses by a hotel balcony. The stunning night sky is visible in the background.

In another set of pictures, Kareena is seen having fun with friends in a casual red tshirt and denims. She paired the casual look with black shades. In one of the pictures, she poses with a black rose and pouts for the camera.

Earlier, Kareena was spotted in a pink chikankari lehenga, all decked up for an event. On Friday, Kareena unveiled T20 World Cup trophies for men and women in Melbourne. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 next year in Australia.

“I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. It’s truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy,” Kareena had earlier said in a statement.

Kareena has completed work on Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newzz and Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. She has also begun shooting for Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake, Laal Singh Chaddha. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht – a multi-starrer that will also feature Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor - lined up for later.

