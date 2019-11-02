Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s rival Himanshi to enter as wild card, says ‘Shehnaaz is not innocent, I have seen her real self’

tv

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to introduce new wild card entries on Bigg Boss 13 this weekend and one of them is Punjabi model and actor Himanshi Khurrana who is touted as a professional rival of one of the most favoured contestants inside the house right now - Shehnaaz Gill. Before entering the house, Himanshi has claimed that Shehnaaz body-shamed her and is completely different in real life.

Himanshi told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I can’t say about her conduct in the show is fake or not but according to her real life, she is. If she is using this as a strategy in the show to project an image then it is commendable. She is perfect for the game. But what she is showing in the game, she is completely different in real life. Like she passed comments on Koena, she passed comments on me and has body shamed me. She is not innocent... I have seen her real self.”

Talking about living with Shehnaaz, Himanshi said, “I know we will be facing each other for the first time in the house, Shehnaaz and me, so she will be shocked but I am prepared. I am not going inside with any grudge in my heart, I have become very neutral towards her. I won’t be passing any comment but she is used to passing comments against me. So, let’s see.”

Asked about her favourite contestants, Himanshi called Rashami Desai’s game “good”, adding that no one is playing dirty, though Paras Chhabra is “losing his plot” as per Himanshi.

Himanshi will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house alongside five other wild cards - Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, actor-model Shefali Jariwala and actor Arhaan Khan .

