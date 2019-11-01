Salman Khan begins Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai shoot, co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff join him on sets. See pic

bollywood

Salman Khan has begun shooting for his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, set to hit theatres on Eid next year. His co-stars in the film Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff also joined him on set.

The actor shared a picture on social media and captioned it, “And the journey begins . . . #RadheEid2020.” The film is being directed by Prabhudheva and is co-produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Salman wrapped the shooting of Dabangg 3 last month and will again be seen as a cop in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While his Bharat co-star Disha Patani plays the female lead, Randeep will reportedly play the antagonist.

Talking about the film at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, Salman had said, “Radhe was my character’s name in Tere Naam (2003) and again, we used the same name for my character in Wanted (2009). But this (Radhe) is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with Wanted. If you want to go into that format or genre, then this (Radhe) will be a baap of Wanted.”

A few days back, Salman took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi.”

On why he announced Radhe along with the release of Dabangg 3 poster, he said: “If we had announced Radhe on its own, then Dabangg 3 would have taken a backseat, and people would have started talking only about Radhe. That’s why, we decided to do it in this particular manner.”

The combined motion poster read: “The story behind Chulbul Pandey.. Dabangg 3. 20th December.. aur hum aapke saath Christmas bhi manaenge aur Eid bhi.. Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, half good fully mad.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva. The director helmed Salman’s 2009 release Wanted and the upcoming Dabangg 3.

