Salman Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan for saving woman from fire: ‘Hero is someone who jumps into fire, puts it out, saves a life’

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:29 IST

Actor Salman Khan is all praises for his colleague and friend Shah Rukh Khan who saved a woman from fire recently. Salman shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday, tagging Shah Rukh in the post.

The video is a scene from Shah Rukh’s film Happy New Year and shows him brushing raging flames off his arms with a smile. A voice over from Salman says, “Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood kar, use bujha kar, jaan bachata hai (Hero is someone who jumps into fire, puts it out, saves a life).”

Shah Rukh saved the life of Aishwarya Rai’s manager and publicist Archana Sadanand, whose lehenga caught fire at Bachchan’s Diwali bash on Sunday. According to a report in Mid-Day, Archana’s dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.

Shah Rukh and Salman’s fans praised the actor for his heroism. “What a perfect scene u have taken #srk Hero in real life,” wrote one. “Once a hero always a hero,” wrote another. “Probably bhai is missing his best friend,” read a comment.

It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands. Even Shah Rukh sustained some minor burns.

Shah Rukh attended the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan’s Diwali party.

Shah Rukh and Salman have previously worked together in Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. They also made cameos in each others’ recent films Tubelight and Zero. Shah Rukh has not announced any film since Zero failed at the box office last year. Salman was seen in Bharat this year with Katrina Kaif and will soon be seen in Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:28 IST