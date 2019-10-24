e-paper
Salman Khan sports a big smile as he chats with a young fan, blesses her. Watch viral video

Salman Khan posed with a young fan at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party and the internet is calling him ‘humble’ and ‘kindest soul’. Watch video.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan poses with a young fan.
Salman Khan poses with a young fan.(Varinder Chawla/Malaishadoll/Instagram)
         

Actor Salman Khan was the star attraction at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. The actor, who will see the release of his next film Dabangg 3, came in like a boss and posed for camera persons. One particular video has, however, caught everybody’s attention — one in which he obliges a young fan with a selfie.

In the video, one sees Salman making an entry and is posing on the red carpet. Soon, he gestures to someone to come up to him and soon, we see a young girl walk up to him. Together, they take pictures on her camera and he is then seen interacting with her. The clip has certainly impressed all his fans online. One user called him handsome, while others called him “kindest soul” and “humble”.

 

 

 

It is not clear who the girl is but in a video by another photographer from the same event, a girl who goes by the name ‘malaishadoll’ on Instagram identified herself as the teenaged girl posing with Salman. Her recent Instagram feeds show her posing with other stars at the same party including Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet, Karan Patel, Preity Zinta, Tusshar Kapoor, Neha Dhupia among others.

Also read: Indian Idol’s Aditya Narayan on Neha Kakkar being forcibly kissed on stage: ‘He had a tattoo of Neha, must have immense love for her ’

 

 

Salman will reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3,which has been directed by Prabhudheva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kannada actor Sudeep and late Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna. Dabangg 3’s trailer which was unveiled on Tuesday shows Bollywood’s ‘Robin Hood’ Pandey transform into ‘policewala gunda’.

The film has been making news since the first day of its shoot in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year. Salman, who was to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious Inshaallah in August, has tweeted to inform his many fans that the film would not feature him. A few days back, he shared a motion poster whose first half was about  Dabangg 3 while the second half, announced his next film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The latter is scheduled to release on Eid next year.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 12:38 IST

