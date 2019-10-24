Salman Khan kick-starts Diwali celebrations at Ramesh Taurani’s bash, parties with Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Dhupia, Preity Zinta

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:55 IST

Diwali is round the corner and Bollywood has begun partying in right earnest. Ramesh Taurani, owner of Tips Industries, threw a Diwali bash on Wednesday, attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

Seen at the bash were Dabangg 3 pair of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Also joining the fun were stars like Rakul Preet Singh, Preity Zinta who came with Dino Morea, Sonu Sood who was seen in the company of his wife. Also present at the function were actor couples —Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Making their presence felt were also stars like Shriya Saran who came with her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev. Bipasha Basu, who has not been seen on the big screen for a while, also joined the festivities with husband Karan Singh Grover.

Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and Preity Zinta at the Diwali party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Soha Ali Khan with Kumal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary joined the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Atul Kasbekar, Aftab Shivdasani and Sonu Sood attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party with their wives. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonu Sood, Tusshar Kapoor, Karen Patel and Arjun Bajwa at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman and Sonu Sood were both spotted posing with young fans. The girls were all in festive finery -- Sonakshi chose a bright embroidered pink and cream figure-flaunting sari, while Preity came in a customised dark pink sharara paired with a zari dupatta. Shriya chose to wear a cream legenga choli, flaunting her perfectly toned abs. Rakul too chose a cream lehenga choli ensemble but paired it with a bright red dupatta.

Salman, meanwhile, kept it simple in a blue t-shirt and pair of jeans combination while Sonu was seen in a pathani suit.

Salman and Sonakshi will be seen next in Dabangg 3, where they will reprise popular characters from the hit cop series, Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively. Sonu Sood, who was last seen as the antagonist in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, has a bunch of Telugu and Tamil films lined up. Rakul Preet, who made a mark with a Hindi film De De Pyar De earlier this year, has been busy shooting for Kamal Haasan and Shankar film, Indian 2.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:48 IST