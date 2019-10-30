e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager after her dress caught fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party

Shah Rukh Khan saved the life of Aishwarya Rai’s manager when her lehenga caught fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan attended the Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party with wife Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan attended the Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party with wife Gauri Khan.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned hero in real life when he saved the life of Aishwarya Rai’s manager at Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Diwali party on Sunday. According to a report in mid-day, publicist Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire at the party and Shah Rukh was the one to put the fire out.

Sadanand, who has worked as Aishwarya Rai’s manager for many years, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infections. Doctors says that she has suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands. Even Shah Rukh suffered some minor burns and injuries.

When the accident occurred around 3 am, only a few guests were left at the party. “Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire,” a source told the daily.

 

Sources from the Nanavati Hospital told Mid-day that Archana is recovering well. She was made to walk for a few minutes in the ICU on Tuesday but is not allowed to meet visitors yet.

Shah Rukh had attended the party with his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan. Others who attended the party included Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana addresses Bala and Ujda Chaman similarities: ‘We shot our film first, announced it first

 

Amitabh, who was recently rumoured to be unwell, threw a lavish Diwali party for his industry friends after many years. He took to Twitter to shared pictures from the Laxmi puja and the decorations outside his home. “On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all,” he tweeted with pictures of himself, wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya doing the arti. “On this auspicious day and week of Deepawali .. love and affection from our abode JALSA .. and prayers for fulfilment , peace and prosperity,” he wrote with the pictures of his home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 10:27 IST

tags
top news
Sensex zooms past 40,000 mark, first time since July
Sensex zooms past 40,000 mark, first time since July
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
Party post first, loyalty later: Those who dumped Congress on losing ranks
Party post first, loyalty later: Those who dumped Congress on losing ranks
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
House of Dragons: HBO reveals logo, title of new Game of Thrones prequel
House of Dragons: HBO reveals logo, title of new Game of Thrones prequel
‘China may deploy aircraft carrier in Indian ocean’: US navy commander
‘China may deploy aircraft carrier in Indian ocean’: US navy commander
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News