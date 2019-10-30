Shah Rukh Khan saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager after her dress caught fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:28 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned hero in real life when he saved the life of Aishwarya Rai’s manager at Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Diwali party on Sunday. According to a report in mid-day, publicist Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire at the party and Shah Rukh was the one to put the fire out.

Sadanand, who has worked as Aishwarya Rai’s manager for many years, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infections. Doctors says that she has suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands. Even Shah Rukh suffered some minor burns and injuries.

When the accident occurred around 3 am, only a few guests were left at the party. “Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire,” a source told the daily.

Sources from the Nanavati Hospital told Mid-day that Archana is recovering well. She was made to walk for a few minutes in the ICU on Tuesday but is not allowed to meet visitors yet.

Shah Rukh had attended the party with his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan. Others who attended the party included Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor.

T 3532 - On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

इस शुभ अवसर पे हमारी शुभकामनाएँ 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/DcH2RaowNe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2019

Amitabh, who was recently rumoured to be unwell, threw a lavish Diwali party for his industry friends after many years. He took to Twitter to shared pictures from the Laxmi puja and the decorations outside his home. “On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all,” he tweeted with pictures of himself, wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya doing the arti. “On this auspicious day and week of Deepawali .. love and affection from our abode JALSA .. and prayers for fulfilment , peace and prosperity,” he wrote with the pictures of his home.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 10:27 IST