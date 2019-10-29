Shah Rukh Khan trolled for his Diwali wish, Shabana Azmi is appalled and says ‘Islam is not so weak’

bollywood

Reacting to trolls slamming Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for sporting a tilak in his Diwali photo, veteran actor Shabana Azmi has expressed her objections and insisted on the beauty of India’s ‘Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’.

“Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb,” she wrote in her tweet.

Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a "False Muslim" for sporting a tilak!"FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 28, 2019

Shah Rukh had shared a picture with youngest son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan. The picture shows them celebrating the festival of light in a religious way. All three of them wear a ‘tika’ on their foreheads in the monochromatic picture. “#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy,” he wrote alongside the photo.

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

This is not the first time Shabana has taken on the trolls online. Earlier in July, she was labelled “anti-national” after speaking against the government. Reacting to the trolls, she had tweeted, “So much uproar over my one remark?” Shabana tweeted. “Didn’t realise I was so important in the eyes of the right wing. Muslim fundos also passed fatwa against me 4shaving my head for @IamDeepaMehta film ‘Water’ 2which @Javedakhtarjadu response on record was SHUT UP. All fundos r mirror images of each other.”

So much uproar over my 1 remark?Didnt realise I was so important in d eyes of d right wing 😜Muslim fundos also passed fatwa against me 4shaving my head for @IamDeepaMehta film ‘Water’2which @Javedakhtarjadu response on record was SHUT UP.All fundos r mirror images of each other — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 9, 2019

Shah Rukh was recently on the guest’s couch at David Letterman’s show on Netflix. The 53-year-old star took to Twitter to talk about the show with his fans and followers. “So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one and say, let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia... and this banner pops up!! And the littlest one quips...’papa it’s not new...it’s just you!!’ Well,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, "let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia ..." and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips..."papa it’s not new...it’s just you!! " Well... pic.twitter.com/ncu2RA74h6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 26, 2019

Daughter of late poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi, Shabana was recently seen as the antagonist in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Jazbaa. She also essayed the role of Sonam Kapoor’s onscreen mother in Neerja and was seen alongside Juhi Chawla in Chalk n Duster.

