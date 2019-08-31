Shabana Azmi gets goofy with Sharmila Tagore in this throwback pic and Twinkle Khanna has the best reaction

entertainment

In a throwback picture shared by actor Shabana Azmi on Friday, she is seen goofing around with Sharmila Tagore on the sets of Namkeen (1982). While the picture shows a fun moment captured on the film’s sets, it was Twinkle Khanna’s comment on the post that took the cake.

Sharing the picture, Shabana had tweeted, “Goofing about on the sets of #Namkeen.” Responding to her tweet, Twinkle wrote, “I want to know what was so salacious that you are refusing to let it enter your system!!” While Sharmila is seen laughing, Shabana has her fingers stuffed in her ears and a funny expression on her face.

Starring Shabana, Sharmila, Waheeda Rehman and Sanjeev Kumar, Namkeen tells the story of three sisters struggling to live a dignified life in a rural set-up. The film bagged a National Film award for best story that year.

Shabana considers Sharmila as the most gorgeous woman. Wishing Saif Ali Khan’s mother on her 70th birthday, Shabana had tweeted, “Sharmila Tagore is the most gorgeous 70-year-old I know. Happy birthday Rinkudi and have a super year.”

Shabana began her Bollywood career with Ankur which also got her first National Film award for Best Actress. She then featured in critically acclaimed films including Arth, Godmother, Swami, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Masoom and Parvarish.

Daughter of late poet Kaifi Azmi, Shabana was recently seen as the antagonist in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Jazbaa. She also played Sonam Kapoor’s onscreen mother in Neerja and was seen alongside Juhi Chawla in Chalk n Duster.

Sharmila, on the other hand, was last seen in 2010 film Break Ke Baad. The film featured Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in lead roles. Sharmila essayed the role of Deepika’s mom in the movie.

