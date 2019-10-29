Bigg Boss 13 day 28 written update episode 28 October 28: Farah Khan slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee for ‘using Me Too as a card’

tv

It was a rather calm episode on Monday after an entertaining weekend episode with host Salman Khan on Sunday. Here are the top highlights of the Monday episode of Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz approached Rashmi to explain why she lost her cool and how she got provoked by Shefali. Meanwhile, Devoleena told Aarti that she looks like a follower and not a leader.

Bigg Boss then announced BB Adalat task for which the housemates were divided into team Shuklas and team Desais. The house was turned into a courtroom. Shukla’s had Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti and Devoleena in the team and Desai’s had Mahira, Paras, Shefali and Siddhartha Dey in the team.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was the special judge for the courtroom. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were the lawyers for their teams.

The first accusation was from Rashami’s team on Asim for being abusive over tea and after some debates and heated discussions, the verdict went in Rashami’s favour.

The second accusation was on Siddharth Shukla regarding his aggressive behaviour. Farah admitted that Siddharth Shukla got too aggressive during the snakes and ladder task, but added that ganging up against him was not fair. Team Rashami refused to agree. During the debate, Farah also pulled up Devoleena for ssaying “Bahar Jaa ke Me Too me iska naam dalungi”. Farah told the TV actor, “Me Too koi card nahi hai jo tum play karo, what is happening in this house? Me Too is a very serious isssue.”

To everyone’s surprise, Rashami took out a leaf from Anil Kapoor’s Meri Jung and pushed a mug on Farah’s desk to make her realise how they felt when Sidharth Shukla got aggressive. Anil, in the 1983 film, recreated a crime scene to prove his client innocent. The scene was also later copied in Govinda’s Kyuki Mai Jhooth Nahi Bolta. Irrespective of the drama, Farah gave her verdict in favour of Sidharth Shukla.

In the third case Shukla’s accused Rashami of being diplomatic and double-faced. Farah also questioned their unusual relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and on that note she decided to dismiss the case.

After Farah left, Devoleena and Rashami tried convincing Shehnaaz that she must avoid trusting Sidharth Shukla. Paras also tried his best to talk to Shehnaaz and convince her that he is on her side.

