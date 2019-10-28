Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Dey be voted out in surprise midnight eviction tonight?

tv

Oct 28, 2019

After Salman Khan made an announcement about mid-week evictions on Diwali, Bigg Boss 13 contestants will be taken by surprise on Monday’s episode when they will witness the first surprise eviction of the season. Reports and online trends suggest writer Sidharth Dey may get eliminated from the show.

Salman had warned the contestants over the weekend that there will be multiple eliminations and that most of the contestants will be evicted before the mid-season finale. One eviction has been slated for Monday’s episode and one of the nominated contestants will be shown the exit door tonight.

Siddharth Dey is a writer and claims to be a person who follows his heart, is “easy-breezy by nature and believes in the concept of live and let live.” Dey mostly lay low and did not get involved in major fights in the house during his stint but has had his share of controversies. Often, he takes it on himself to walk up to people after their fight and explain the other side of the debate. However, in the course of explanation, Dey often ends up getting involved in the fights himself, thanks to his choice of words and people taunting him for playing with words.

As per the voting trends doing the rounds on Twitter, Siddharth Shukla is on top of the voting trends, garnering maximum love from the audience. Rashami Deai, Asim Riaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee follow him closely. As per the trends, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Arti Singh and Siddharth Dey are in the danger zone with Dey struggling with least votes from the audience.

The official handle of Bigg Boss shared a promo showing Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan in a judge’s role, trying to sort out differences between the contestants. While Sidharth accuses Rashami of lying, she says that he comes across as scary with his big body. While trying to solve their issues, Sidharth and Rashami’s fight gets violent, and Farah is seen getting up, ready to storm out.

