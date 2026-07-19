FIFA World Cup final: New Jersey road closures, traffic advisory - all you need to know ahead of Argentina vs Spain game

Argentina and Spain are set to face-off today in the FIFA World Cup finals at the MetLife Stadium or the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. With several world leaders and stars bound to be present for the highly anticipated game, traffic conditions in the New Jersey area are bound to be a headache, not just for those attending, but also for residents. Aerial view of the MetLife Stadium where the FIFA World Cup final match will take place in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (X/@world_tourists_)

Notably, security around the stadium is expected to be very high with President Donald Trump scheduled to be there for the match to hand over the FIFA trophy to the winner. That aside, several celebrities including BTS, Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Shakira are also going to be there for the halftime show.

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Therefore, several traffic disruptions are likely in New Jersey. Here's all you need to know about road closures, traffic advisories, and tips to avoid the rush.

How to get to the World Cup venue? The game kicks off at 3pm ET, so for those headed to East Rutherford or nearby, here's some tips on commuting.

There is no option to drive to the world cup final venue, so the only way is to take the transit. There's no no general fan parking, no tailgating, and no walking in from public roads. Round-trip rail tickets cost $98, and are capped at 40,000. These are non-refundable and non-transferable and have to be bought in advance since they won't be issued on the day of the game.

One can also take the $20 New York New Jersey Stadium Shuttle from select park-and-ride lots. However, given there's no parking at the stadium, this will only take you part of the way.

What to know about road closures Those living near Route 3, Route 120 or the Turnpike’s eastern spur in New Jersey should prepare for rolling closures through Sunday afternoon, up to the evening, as per CentralJersey.

Natalie Hamilton, spokesperson for the New York-New Jersey Host Committee told NJ.com “With multiple heads of state expected to attend, security measures will be significantly enhanced, and road closures should be expected. The FIFA World Cup Final is designated as a SEAR 1 event, and our preparedness efforts reflect the level of planning, coordination and operational readiness that an event of this scale requires.”

Kris Kolluri, NJ Turnpike Authority executive director and NJ Transit CEO expects high traffic volume as per the publication. Most of the traffic headed for the New Jersey Turnpike exits 19W for American Dream and 16W for MetLife. Those going to the watch party at American Dream are expected to use 19W. This exit will be open for about an hour before shutting down, as per the report.

A chartered boat will leave NYC’s 39th St ferry terminal at 9am, loop the Statue of Liberty and then dock at Liberty state park. Fans will then board a private bus to MetLife, Kolluri shared with the publication.

“Drivers should be prepared for traffic. We encourage fans to arrive early and allow ample time for travel, whether using rideshare services, buses, or rail, as well as for security screening and stadium entry,” a State Police spokesperson added.

People have been advised to avoid the area around the stadium unless absolutely necessary. “Drivers should expect the most friction closest to the stadium and after the final whistle,” a spokesperson for Geotab, the fleet management company said. “Drivers should expect the most friction closest to the stadium and after the final whistle,” the spokesperson added, as per the report.

Traffic disruption is more likely to be concentrated near the stadium, especially inside the three mile zone, the expert shared.

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) also shared a video of tips to keep in mind ahead of the final.