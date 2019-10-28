Bigg Boss 13: When Salman Khan completed lyrics for a Dhinchak Pooja song and welcomed Khesari Lal as the wild card

tv

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:12 IST

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house as the wild card entry and Salman Khan welcomed him on Sunday night. In a surprise for fans, Salman even sang a few lines when Dhinchak Pooja came on the sets.

As Salman announced Khesari Lal’s entry, Paras and Mahira discussed Shehnaaz’ strategy inside the house. While Paras insisted Shehnaaz is playing cute but Mahira kept saying, “Mujhe to nahi lagta cute, kaisa cute? Mai to bolti hun mujhe irritating lagta hai. (I don’t think it is cute, I tell her I find it very irritating).”

During their interaction with Salman, contestants also talked about reasons why they must be saved. Mahira claimed to be very entertaining, adding that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is not too active. Shefali Bagga decided to rap about her qualities for votes.

Dhinchak Pooja visited the sets of Bigg Boss and performed her latest song, Party Aisi Honi Chahiye. After a few lines, Pooja said she hasn’t completed the song. Salman teased her saying what would she do if her fans, who have loved the teaser they saw on Bigg Boss, demand the entire song. Pooja, serious as ever, told him that if asked, she can write the song overnight and release it. Salman then offered a few gems of lyrics for her song. It became like an unofficial qawwali competition between Salman and Pooja.

Salman later introduced the third wild card contestant - Khesari Lal - the actor entered tearing a poster and later expresses his gratitude towards Salman, adding that he is excited to go inside the house and give a strong perspective to the contestants (something they currently lack). Salman announced that Khesari will be seen entering the house this week but the housemates will not be able to watch him. Khesari has been sent to the secret room from where he can watch the housemates but they have no clue about his existence.

Khesari sang a song for Salman and then asked the Bollywood star to mouth a few of his famous dialogues in Bhojouri. Salman said his hit dialogue “Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara?” from Dabangg and “Teen cheezo ko kabhi nazarandaaz na karna chahiye, I Me Myself” from Ready in Bhojpuri.

Asked about the housemates, Khesari said the house looks like a Kurukshetra and plans to enter like Krishna and offer some important lessons to the housemates.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 16:11 IST