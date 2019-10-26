e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla, Khesari Lal Yadav are possible wild cards

YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, columnist Tehseen Poonawalla and Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav are possible wild cards in Bigg Boss 13.

tv Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla, Khesari Lal Yadav are reportedly going to be Bigg Boss 13 wild cards.
         

Three wild card entrants will soon be revealed on Bigg Boss 13, in a bid to boost the ratings of the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. Reports suggest that in the spirit of Diwali, there will be no eliminations this weekend.

Indian Express reports that the three wild card contestants will be controversial YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, Bhojpuri star Khesari Yadav, and columnist Tehseen Poonawala.

The report quotes a source as saying, “While Tehseen and Hindustani Bhau will join the show this weekend, Khesari will only come post-Diwali. The three will, for now, stay in a secret room and enter the main house later. The makers are hopeful that the new addition will add some drama and entertainment to the season.”

 

Hindustani Bhau is known for his opinionated videos, while Tehseen is a regular fixture on news debates. Khesari Yadav is one of the most popular stars in Bhojpuri cinema, and has been working for over a decade.

Previously, television personality Hussain Kuwajerwala denied reports that he would be entering the house as a contestant. He said, according to Bombay Times, “I am not participating in the show. I don’t know from where these rumours have surfaced, as I haven’t even received any calls from the makers.”

A major outburst from Salman Khan was teased ahead of Saturday’s Weekend Ka Waar episode by the channel. A video posted on Twitter showed Salman losing his cool on the contestants and declaring, “I didn’t want to come here in the first place.”

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 18:56 IST

