Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar preview: Salman Khan loses his cool again, says ‘I didn’t want to come here in the first place’

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:09 IST

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan lose his cool on the contestants once again, after seeing their physical and verbal fights in the house. The actor scolded everyone from Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Siddharth Dey to Shefali Bagga for their objectionable choice of words for their fellow house inmates.

In a new promo released by the channel, Salman can be seen kick-starting the Weekend Ka Waar Diwali special episode by congratulating the contestants for their performance this week, but in sarcasm. He says, “Wow, what a week it was! It was so much fun. You all have rocked the entire television industry and this has never happened in history. The entire credit goes to all of you. You are such big celebrities, your parents have been praised on the show. You have shown the entire country who you are, you are idols. Outstanding!”

The actor began taking the contestants’ case by asking Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz about their ugly fight. Talking about Asim, Paras says, “The things he said, it was obvious that it will lead to a fist fight.” Asim replied in his defence that Paras abused his family members. To this, Paras replied, “What else I would have done? Am I supposed to listen to everything he had to say?”

Scolding both of them for their actions, Salman says, “If its getting so much, give it back to each other and get out of the show.” He also mentioned a previous comment made by Paras ‘Salman sir ka chik chik thoda zyada ho ra ha (Salman is saying a bit too much)’ and said, “I don’t care about your opinion about me.”

Salman also asked Shefali Bagga if she had the right to give a character certificate to Shehnaaz Gill. “Naam kamao, badnaam hoke mat jao yaha se (Earn a name, don’t lose your respect). I didn’t want to come here in the first place,” he says.

The viewers were happy to see Salman making his presence felt on the show. A fan wrote, “Yah hai bhai ka asali Dabangg 3 trailer (This is the real Dabangg 3 trailer).” Another commented in sarcasm, “Paras Ki Dey Ki aur Shefali ki aarti hogi aaj...Bhai bajao mode me hai aaj (Paras, Dey and Shefali will be worshipped today, Bhai is in violent mode today).” One more fan praised Salman, “Bang on salman kya point pakde hai they deserve this.”

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 15:05 IST