Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz’s aggression and Salman Khan’s support to her angers Twitter, Devoleena and Rashami get hate too

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:19 IST

A day after Sidharth Shukla showed his aggression inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, it was Shehnaaz Gill's turn to fight with the housemates. During the nomination task that continued on Thursday’s episode, Shehnaaz fought with Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga.

Things got so ugly that eventually Shehnaaz and Shefali were seen urging Bigg Boss to kick one of them out of the house. Shefali even insisted she was ready to leave as she did not want to live in such a violent environment.

Twitter was quick to comment on the situation and support their favourite contestants. Most of the tweets called out Shehnaaz for her aggression: “Yesterday it was #SidharthShukla who harrassed Everyone & later played Victim card. Tonight it is #ShehnaazGill. I mean, don’t they think at all? There are 100+ cameras! How long will Salman & BiggBoss save these 2 violent psych0s? #BB13 #ShameOnSiddharthShukla.”

Another one tweeted, “#ShehnaazGill was the one who was trying to instigate #SiddharthDey first.She also pushed him thrice. Then that stupid Girl attacked #ShefaliBagga Now she started to victimize herself. She is the one who started it. Ro kar sympathy lena bhot easy hai.”

Another one believed Mahira was right and tweeted, “Best part of this episode was #MahiraSharma OPENLY exposing Salman Khan’s bias towards #ShehnaazGill ! “Weekend mein sheh isey hi milti hai” N the way Mahira imitated Sana of weekends was the icing on the cake! Go Mahira; u go girl.”

“Where are all the feminists today? All those bahu vamp supporters? #ShefaliBagga was slut shaming #ShehnaazGill and they all kept mum. #SiddharthDey did the same. Still they kept quiet. These are the examples of freaking woman power?Hahaha!Joke!,” one user wrote.

The episode ended with Bigg Boss announcing annulment of the task and nominating each contestant for the evictions this week.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 12:17 IST