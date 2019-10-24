Bigg Boss 13: Twitter divided as Sidharth Shukla pushes Mahira Sharma, she alleges inappropriate behaviour

tv

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:26 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is clearly not aiming for a clean image inside the house. While he has been at loggerheads with former colleague Rashami Desai ever since the show began, with she hinting at his violent behaviour, he displayed aggression against Mahira Sharma on Wednesday’s episode.

Contestants were supposed to build their own ladders using clay and destroy those of others. In the course of the task, Sidharth approached Mahira’s ladder and tried to destroy it. As Mahira tried protecting hers, Sidharth was quite aggressive and pushed her aside, triggering a series of chaotic events.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla’s Balika Vadhu co-star accuses him of inappropriate behaviour: ‘The way touched me I felt disgusted’

What followed was Rashami, Mahira and Devleena Bhattacharjee planning to ensure that Sidharth stayed away from the game. As per their strategy, Rashami and Devoleena blocked his way when he tried destroying Mahira’s ladder and things turned ugly pretty soon. Mahira also accused Sidharth of inappropriate behaviour, a charge he denied.

While Rashami, Devoleena and Mahira were aghast at Sidharth’s behaviour, he claimed he was cornered by them. He was seen telling Arti Singh and Asim Riaz later that he did not intentionally hurt anyone but he won’t accept bad behaviour just because it is coming from a woman. Twitter, too, took sides with Sidharth and was flooded with messages for him soon after the episode.

“u can’t blame #SiddharthShukla. If 4 girls come on to him at the same time and if #RashmiDesai doesn’t have a guts to play it fair. what will he do?,” wrote one user.

@Harneetsin u can't blame #SiddharthShukla. If 4 girls come on to him at the same time and if #RashmiDesai doesn't have a guts to play it fair. what will he do? — Varsha Nair (@VarshaNair5) October 23, 2019

“First of all #SiddharthShukla hasn’t touched anyone nd he is just turning ladders upside down..And secondly Haters ko tab problem kyun ni hui when devoleena went with a dumbell to destroy the cash box in money task..? HYPOCRITES!!” wrote a Sidharth Shukla fan.

There were, nonetheless, quite a few on Twitter who believed Sidharth was indeed rude and misbehaved during the fiasco. “Dear @ColorsTV please provide psychiatric help to #SiddharthShukla. The guy needs serious help. #BiggBoss,” wrote one.

Dear @ColorsTV please provide psychiatric help to #SiddharthShukla. The guy needs serious help. #BiggBoss — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) October 23, 2019

Another tweet read, “#SiddharthShukla Breaks Aarman Kohli record, in a single episode. 1. He was first Person who picked up fight. 2. He misbehaved with female Contestants. 3. He destroyed all task material. 4. He spoiled whole task. 5. He made nasty comments.”

#SiddharthShukla Breaks Aarman Kohli record, in a single episode. 🤯



1. He was first Person who picked up fight.

2. He misbehaved with female Contestants.

3. He destroyed all task material.

4. He spoiled whole task.

5. He made nasty comments. #BiggBoss13 #BB13 @ColorsTV — S H U ℬ H ☆ (@Shubh_vkk) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla’s Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal, has said that he would make sexual comments and touch her inappropriately on the show’s sets. “I was laughing recently when I saw him taking a stand for Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13 as in real life the kind of language he has used with me and comments that he has made for me are nothing compared to what Siddharth Dey has said for Arti,” she has said. Sheetal played the older Gehna on the show while Sidharth played Shiv.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:23 IST