Sidharth Shukla’s Balika Vadhu co-star accuses him of inappropriate behaviour: ‘The way touched me I felt disgusted’

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 07:01 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been accused by a former co-star of inappropriate behaviour. Sheetal Khandal, who worked with Shukla on hit daily soap Balika Vadhu, has said that he would make sexual comments and touch her inappropriately on the show’s sets.

Sheetal told The Times Of India in an interview that she found it ironic how Shukla was defending Bigg Boss co-contestant Arti Singh against rude comments by Siddharth Dey, considering his own past. “I was laughing recently when I saw him taking a stand for Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13 as in real life the kind of language he has used with me and comments that he has made for me are nothing compared to what Siddharth Dey has said for Arti,” she said. Sheetal used to play the older Gehna on the show while Sidharth played Shiv.

“He used to pass vulgar and double meaning jokes on me. He also passed comments which I can’t even share with you. I had complained about him to one of the creative producers of the show after which he created a huge ruckus on the sets. When he arrived the next day on the sets he was yelling at the top of his voice against me. From body-shaming to passing derogatory comments he has done everything and on Bigg Boss 13 he is trying to project himself as one ‘mahaan’ (great) person,” she said.

Sheetal also recalled an incident when he allegedly touched her inappropriately. “There were times when he would get over friendly and touch me in an inappropriate manner. Once we were shooting a master shot where he had to touch my feet and the way touched me I felt disgusted. I got scolded as the shot did not come across as it was needed and I couldn’t share with anyone why I behaved in such a way. He used to keep his hands on my shoulders even though we did not share that kind of rapport with each other. It was my first show so initially I did not complain, but later when things started getting out of hand I had to complain against him,” she said.

She talked about his other behaviour problems as well. “He gets angry at the drop of a hat. His temper flares up in no time and he is arrogant there is no denying. And whenever he created a scene on the sets none of the senior actors revolt against it. I wish someone had complained or told him that he was doing wrong. He has given tough to everyone who worked with him during Balika Vadhu but as he was the channel’s recommendation nobody had the guts to go against him,” she said.

She also called him out for waiting until the right moment to fight Sidharth Dey for Arti. “If you hear something offensive you react immediately and don’t wait for a moment to show your anger,” she said.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 06:59 IST