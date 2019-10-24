Bigg Boss 13 day 23 written update episode 23, October 23: Siddharth Shukla fights with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and the environment inside the house got quite aggressive on Wednesday’s episode as fans witnessed violence during a task on the show. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Shehnaaz trying to wake up Sidharth Shukla by applying makeup but, the moment she touched his lips with the lipstick, he reacted sharply and painted her face with it.

Bigg Boss then announced the new task which would enable a nominated contestant to replace a safe contestant on the show, if he or she won the task. The task was a twisted version of snake and ladder game. The safe contestants were turned into snakes and the nominated ones were supposed to climb ladders to reach safety from nominations. Everyone was pitted against each other in the task.

Discussing their strategy for the task, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh got into a fight – while Arti was upset that Shukla never listened to her, he was angry that Arti has been throwing attitude around him after she was saved from nominations.

Things turn ugly during the task.

Sidharth Shukla seemed to have kickstarted the violence in the task after he began turning tables and boxes around in reaction to Paras destroying the ladders. Paras tried to convince Siddharth not to get violent but he reacted even more aggressively. Paras then quit the task mid way, citing violence as the reason. During the fight that followed, almost everyone ws involved and Sidharth Shukla called Siddharth Dey a “macchchar” who responded by labeling him as a “105kg ka bhalu” in return.

Shukla also got into a tussle with Mahira who pushed him to protect her ladder. Soon, everyone began fighting with Shukla, accusing him of getting physical. However, Shukla insisted it was Mahira who pushed him first.

Paras told Mahira that he would want to quit the show if Shukla was made the hero once again.

Devoleena slapped Shehnaaz and Arti Singh created a ruckus that Devoleena had attacked Shehnaaz. Siddharth then tried destroying Mahira’s ladder but Devoleena and Rashami stood in his way and then they got into yet another fight, accusing each other of getting physical. After a lot of drama and chaos, Bigg Boss announced that the task was halted till further orders.

Sidharth Dey and Paras also discussed Sidharth Shukla, calling him a psycho.

