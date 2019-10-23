e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Salman Khan jokes about Dabangg 3: ‘I have written the script, this film is for the critics who will say what a story’

Salman Khan, who attended the trailer launch event of his film Dabangg 3,joked the film is for the critics who will be blown away by the story.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan was accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar at the trailer launch.
Salman Khan was accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar at the trailer launch.
         

Salman Khan was his witty self at the trailer launch of his film Dabangg 3 and did not disappoint when he took to the stage with his team to talk about the film. When the host revealed that the film has been dubbed in three languages and will have a pan-India release, the actor said in a candid mood, “So I have written the script. This film is for the critics, they will say ‘Wah! what a story’! If we are beaten for it, we will not just be beaten in Delhi, but also in Chennai and Bengaluru. Tamil, Telugu and Kannada -- we will be beaten across the country. If we are a hit, we will be a hit in the entire country.”

Co-star Sonakshi Sinha added, “If critics beat us, the film will be a blockbuster”. However, Salman corrected her immediately, “It’s okay for me to say this, you don’t say this.” Sonakshi disagreed and put her point that even she can say the same thing for some of her films.

Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar at Dabangg 3 trailer launch.
Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar at Dabangg 3 trailer launch.

Salman also spoke about his muscular physique and his shirtless scenes in the film, “It was always there. It was always hidden. First, I used to be very comfortable without a shirt and now I am comfortable with my clothes on,” he said.

Also read: Dabangg 3 trailer: Salman Khan transitions from Robinhood Pandey into policewala gunda, watch video

Comparing Dabangg 3 to the previous instalments, Salman said, “The third one should be the biggest of the lot. Usually, the sequels don’t do as well as the first one. We have really worked hard on this one. There is not just entertainment and action but also has a story. It has lot more than just masala.”

Sonakshi Sinha confirmed that she had a deja vu moment attending the trailer launch of the film. “I have been feeling like my first film is releasing all over again. It’s a very strange feeling,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:12 IST

tags
top news
Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured
Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News