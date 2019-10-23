Salman Khan jokes about Dabangg 3: ‘I have written the script, this film is for the critics who will say what a story’

bollywood

Salman Khan was his witty self at the trailer launch of his film Dabangg 3 and did not disappoint when he took to the stage with his team to talk about the film. When the host revealed that the film has been dubbed in three languages and will have a pan-India release, the actor said in a candid mood, “So I have written the script. This film is for the critics, they will say ‘Wah! what a story’! If we are beaten for it, we will not just be beaten in Delhi, but also in Chennai and Bengaluru. Tamil, Telugu and Kannada -- we will be beaten across the country. If we are a hit, we will be a hit in the entire country.”

Co-star Sonakshi Sinha added, “If critics beat us, the film will be a blockbuster”. However, Salman corrected her immediately, “It’s okay for me to say this, you don’t say this.” Sonakshi disagreed and put her point that even she can say the same thing for some of her films.

Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar at Dabangg 3 trailer launch.

Salman also spoke about his muscular physique and his shirtless scenes in the film, “It was always there. It was always hidden. First, I used to be very comfortable without a shirt and now I am comfortable with my clothes on,” he said.

Comparing Dabangg 3 to the previous instalments, Salman said, “The third one should be the biggest of the lot. Usually, the sequels don’t do as well as the first one. We have really worked hard on this one. There is not just entertainment and action but also has a story. It has lot more than just masala.”

Sonakshi Sinha confirmed that she had a deja vu moment attending the trailer launch of the film. “I have been feeling like my first film is releasing all over again. It’s a very strange feeling,” she said.

