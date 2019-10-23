Dabangg 3 trailer launch event LIVE: Salman Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey, is Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Salman Khan on Wednesday arrived for launch of the first trailer for the hotly anticipated Dabangg 3. The film serves as a sequel/prequel to the previous two films in the series, about a small town cop who takes on a Robin Hood avatar.

Salman was joined at the event by director Prabhudeva, and his co-stars, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, along with Sudeep, who plays the villain.

The first film in the franchise, released in 2010, was directed by Anubhav Kashyap and became a runaway success. The second film was released in 2012 and was directed by Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan. It was an even bigger hit.

Dabangg 3 is said to tell the origin story of Inspector Chulbul Pandey, and like Salman’s recent film Bharat, will feature the actor in a younger avatar.

5:15 pm IST Special screenings of the trailer to be held all across India Special screenings of the Dabangg 3 trailer will be held in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore and Lucknow, and fans will get to watch the trailer of the film before its official release.



