Dabangg 3 trailer launch event LIVE: Salman Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey, is Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha
Dabangg 3 trailer launch event LIVE: Actor Salman Khan on Wednesday will launch the trailer for Dabangg 3. He was joined by co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and others.
5:30 pm IST
5:15 pm IST
5:00 pm IST
Actor Salman Khan on Wednesday arrived for launch of the first trailer for the hotly anticipated Dabangg 3. The film serves as a sequel/prequel to the previous two films in the series, about a small town cop who takes on a Robin Hood avatar.
Salman was joined at the event by director Prabhudeva, and his co-stars, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, along with Sudeep, who plays the villain.
The first film in the franchise, released in 2010, was directed by Anubhav Kashyap and became a runaway success. The second film was released in 2012 and was directed by Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan. It was an even bigger hit.
Dabangg 3 is said to tell the origin story of Inspector Chulbul Pandey, and like Salman’s recent film Bharat, will feature the actor in a younger avatar.
Salman Khan arrives with co-stars
Actor Salman Khan looked happy as he arrived for the trailer release of Dabangg 3. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and black trousers, and was accompanied by Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha, and producer Nikhil Dwivedi. Also spotted were Arbaaz Khan and his partner, Georgia Andriani.
Special screenings of the trailer to be held all across India
Special screenings of the Dabangg 3 trailer will be held in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore and Lucknow, and fans will get to watch the trailer of the film before its official release.
Director Prabhudeva arrives for the event
Director Prabhudeva was spotted arriving at the event. He will also reunite with Salman in the upcoming Eid release Radhe.