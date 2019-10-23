Dabangg 3: Ahead of trailer launch, everything we know about the Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar film

bollywood

As excitement reaches fever pitch ahead of the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, star Salman Khan’s fans have taken to social media to post enthusiastically about the film, the third instalment in the actor’s successful action franchise. Gearing up for the trailer, we list everything that we know about the film, directed by Prabhudheva:

1. Ahead of the launch event Wednesday, a group of fans attended a special screenings of the Dabangg 3 trailer, which were arranged in various cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore and Lucknow.

2. While Abhinav Kashyap directed the first film, Arbaaz Khan took over the reins for the second film. Prabhudeva has directed Dabangg 3. Prabhudeva has earlier directed Salman Khan in Wanted, and will next direct him in Radhe.

3. Dabangg 3 has Salman romancing two girls, a college girl played by Saiee Manjrekar in flashbacks and Sonakshi Sinha, who plays his wife..

4. Dabangg 3 sees most of the actors reprising their roles - Salman is back as Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi is his wife Rajjo. Arbaaz and Mahie Gil also return as his brother and sister-in-law. Dimple Kapadia will also be back as Chulbul’s mother.

5. Pramod Khanna has been roped in to step into Vinod Khanna’s shoes as Salman’s onscreen father, after the latter’s death.

6. Dabangg 3 marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee who reportedly essays the role of younger Salman’s love interest.

7. Mahesh also returns as Sonakshi’s onscreen father in Dabangg 3.

8. Kannada star Sudeep has been roped in to play the antagonist’s role in Dabangg 3. Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj essayed the roles in first and second films respectively.

9. Dabangg 3 is said to feature a special song, Munna Badnam Hua, in which Salman will be seen grooving alongside Nawab Shah.

10. Dabangg 3 will hit theatres on December 20.

