Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares first look of Saiee Manjrekar, says ‘inki khushi ke liye hum kisiko bhi dukhi kar sakte hain’

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:23 IST

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar makes her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg 3 and her first look poster was unveiled Tuesday afternoon. Sharing the poster, Salman tweeted, “Hamari pure innocent masoom Khushi...#Dabangg3TrailerOutTomorrow @saieemmanjrekar @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia.”

The motion poster shows Salman walking in front of Saiee’s poster and saying, “Ye hai humaari khushi aur inki khushi ke liye hum kisiko bhi dukhi kar sakte hain.”

Saiee reportedly plays Salman’s love interest from his younger days and her father, filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, is quite delighted that she is making her debut with Salman. He had said earlier, “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is the third film in Salman’s hit cop franchise Dabangg. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Arbaaz Khan helmed the second one. Arbaaz, Salman, Mahesh, along with Dimple Kapadia and Mahie Gill will reprise their roles from previous films while Pramod Khanna steps into the shoes of Vinod Khanna who essayed the role of Salman’s dad in the film.

Kannada star Sudeep has been roped in for the antagonist’s role in Dabangg 3. Sonu Sood played the villain in the first instalment and Prakash Raj took the baton from him for the 2012 Dabangg 2. Dabangg 3 is slated to hit cinemas on December 20.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 15:20 IST