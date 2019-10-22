Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is a glam cowgirl in her latest pic, see it here

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s teenage daughter Suhana Khan is far from making her Bollywood debut but her pictures and videos online are a huge hit. She has several fan clubs on the internet too, despite the fact that she isn’t on the internet officially. Now, a new picture of hers is creating quite a storm online.

In the said picture, Suhana can be seen looking up, with the New York sun on her, and happily smiling. She is dressed in casual clothes — a white crop top and a cowboy hat. Her long tresses compliment her look and she also has a light lipstick on. Suhana is currently stationed in New York, where she is studying filmmaking at the New York University.

Pictures and videos of Suhana have been a hit on the internet for a long time. Just last month, pictures of Suhana with her university friends started doing the rounds on the internet. Dressed in a white bodycon white top with beige coloured skirt, Suhana looked glamorous in the photographs.

In August this year, Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan shared video as her Instagram story from her daughter’s first day in college in New York. “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU,” Gauri captioned the video. The video showed Suhana walking inside her university campus. She was casually dressed in a pair of denim shorts and a white t-shirt. She could be seen walking ahead of her mother, climbing a flight of stairs while Gauri captured the freshman day vibe at the university.

Suhana had previously studied at the Ardingly College, United Kingdom. At her passing out ceremony earlier this year, both her parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri, shared many videos and pictures. Sharing a picture, Shha Rukh had written: “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.”

Suhana’s older brother, Aryan Khan, too is reportedly studying filmmaking in the US.

