Nach Baliye 9: Upset with Maniesh Paul, Ahmed Khan storms off during shoot

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:50 IST

The controversies around Nach Baliye 9 just don’t seem to die and host Maniesh Paul and judge Ahmed Khan are involved in the latest face-off on the sets of the show. The latest drama was witnessed Tuesday when the shoot for the dance reality show was delayed due to polls; the show was shot till 3 in the night.

A source present on the sets told Hindustan Times that Ahmed did not have a fight with Maniesh but was upset when he saw him chatting with the show’s director and saying that he cannot shoot, his eyes hurt and he cannot read his lines. Infuriated that while everyone else waited to complete shooting for the eliminations, Maniesh was claiming to be more tired than others, Ahmed stormed out from the sets.

As per reports, Maniesh had said, “Pehle mera kaam khatam karo or else elimination nahin hoga and then everyone can f*** off, (Finish my portions first else there will be no eliminations and everyone can f*** off).”

Only recently, Ahmed had an altercation when choreographers threatened to boycott the show after he called a performance ‘zero’. However, producers intervened and sorted things out to get back to shooting soon. Maniesh, too, has had a heated exchange of words with Raveena earlier on the show.

On Saturday, actor Shraddha Arya had a confrontation with Raveena after complaining that the judges’ constantly talking to each other during her performance made her lose concentration. A Times of India report claimed that after performing on Pardesiya with her partner Alam Makkar, Shraddha said that Ahmed and Raveena were talking and didn’t pay attention to her performance.

Raveena and Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who came on the sets to promote his upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty, were present on the sets when Ahmed Khan left the set.

