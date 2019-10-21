Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya complains judge Raveena Tandon distracted her during performance, this is her response

tv

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:08 IST

Actor Shraddha Arya reportedly infuriated Bollywood actor and judge Raveena Tandon on Nach Baliye 9 sets after complaining that the judges’ banter disturbed her concentration. The altercation happened on Sunday’s episode.

A Times of India report claimed that after performing on Pardesiya alongside her partner Alam Makkar, Shraddha complained that filmmaker Ahmed Khan and Raveena were talking between themselves and didn’t pay notice to her performance and that made her lose her concentration.

A visibly furious Raveena told her that it shouldn’t concern her and she will deduct marks if she finds dancers getting detracted, the report added. Shraddha responded that the judges were talking in the middle of their performances, to which, Raveena sternly asked Shraddha to focus on her dance and not blame the judges.

Interestingly, ,Raveena later told Alam that the couple was one of the front-runners for the finale.

Recently, Shraddha exchanged rings with Alam on the show. Last month, the makers had invited astrologer Janardhan Pandit and he had predicted that Shraddha and Alam will get married in two years. The astrologer said, “Shraddha and Alam will get married in 2 years and there’s ample of happiness written in their lives. Alam has a great future in business and Shraddha will continue acting for the next 38 years even after delivering a child.” Overjoyed with the news, the couple exchanged rings on sets to express love for each other.

This is not the first time Raveena or Ahmed were engaged in verbal duels on sets of the show. Earlier, Ahmed had a misunderstanding with the choreographers while Raveena had a heated exchange with host Maniesh Paul.

