Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas in the middle of concert, he leaves her blushing later. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra was spotted kissing husband Nick Jonas during a concert in the US. Check out the video here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas during the concert.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra was seen kissing husband and singer Nick Jonas during a recent Jonas Brothers’ concert and their video has now gone viral. Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were also seen stealing a kiss.

In the video, Priyanka and sister-in-law Danielle are standing in the VIP area of the auditorium as Jonas Brothers walk past them. The singers were dancing and moving around, interacting with the audiences and when they came across their wives, Kevin and Nick stole cute moments. Kevin first walked past Danielle and kissed her, soon followed by Nick who also locked lips with Priyanka. Joe, perhaps missing wife Sophie, pretended to reach out to a man for a kiss who was amused at the gesture.

 

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior posters: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s intense and fiery first looks revealed. See pic

Nick also called out her name before singing her song, I Believe. The actor was seen blushing as Danielle stood with her.

 

Recently, the Bollywood actor also observed the Karwa Chauth fast for Nick. Sharing pictures from her celebrations, Priyanka wrote, “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth.” The actor wore a bright red sari with a golden border, red bangles, a bindi and vermillion on the occasion. 

View this post on Instagram

My everything ❤️ #karwachauth

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Nick also shared pictures from the celebrations. “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone,” he wrote.

 

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December last year in Jodhpur and will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The Jonas Brothers are currently in the US, on a tour across the country. Priyanka has also joined them in the US after promoting her latest film, The Sky is Pink, in India. The film, that also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, failed to impress the audience, though it impressed critics.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:08 IST

