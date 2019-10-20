Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cuddle up post concert. See new pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:59 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in the US, hopping from one Jonas Brothers concert to another. On Sunday, she posted a new picture on Instagram stories, which shows her cuddling with singer husband Nick Jonas, after a show.

She captioned it, “Post show chill with bae.” The picture shows the couple sitting on a couch, with their hands all over each other.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their first Karva Chauth as a married couple. Both of them took to social media to share pictures on the occasion. Priyanka wrote alongside an Instagram post, “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember!” The picture shows Priyanka, wearing a red saree, smiling next to Nick, who’s wearing a shirt.

Nick took to Instagram stories on Sunday and shared a few pictures of the couple canoodling at an event. Check them out here.

The actor also posted a couple of more images, which show Nick wearing a kurta pyjama. She captioned the second post, “My everything.” Meanwhile, Nick shared a Karva Chauth post of his own, and wrote, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!”

Priyanka returned to the US after going on a publicity tour for her latest film, The Sky is Pink, in India. The film failed to capitalise on positive reviews, and performed poorly at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:58 IST