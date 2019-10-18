Parineeti Chopra’s comment ‘now my turn’ on Priyanka-Nick’s Karwa Chauth pic is puzzling. Did she hint at her own wedding?

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:52 IST

Actor Parineeti Chopra is very close to her cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. She left a comment about her cousin on a Karwa Chauth picture, shared by Nick, which could have been a hint to her own wedding.

Nick shared a post on Karwa Chauth, saying how he had married an Indian and how he was getting to know about her culture and the fun times they were having together. Parineeti was quick to comment on the post and wrote: “All our lives she fasted and made us fast for the perfect husband! This is the first year she actually has him!! Now my turn? @nickjonas @priyankachopra.” Did she hint at her own wedding?

Parineeti Chopra left a comment on Nick Jonas’ picture with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The sisters, meanwhile, had a big news to share on Friday. The two will voice the principle characters, Elsa and Anna, from Frozen 2, in its Hindi version. The film is a sequel of the hit 2013 Disney film Frozen. Sharing the information, Priyanka wrote: “Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi.#Frozen2 in theatres on 22nd November 2019. @parineetichopra @disneyfilmsindia #frozensisters” She also shared a motion poster of the film.

Priyanka celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marriage in Los Angeles at a Jonas Brothers concert. She shared a picture with Nick from her Karwa Chauth celebrations and also video clips from the concert. In one clip, she and VJ Anushka Dandekar are dancing along with the crowd at the concert.

Parineeti, meanwhile, has been busy prepping for her next film, a biopic on badminton ace, Saina Nehwal. She routinely posts pictures and video clips from her practice sessions.

