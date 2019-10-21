Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior posters: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s intense and fiery first looks revealed. See pic

bollywood

Actor and producer Ajay Devgn has shared new posters for upcoming film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. The new poster gives his fans the first look at his and Saif Ali Khan’s characters in the movie.

One poster shows Ajay in a red turban, wielding a large sword over his head. In the foreground, a war is waging between two armies and a fort is shown. “MIND that was as sharp as a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020,” Ajay wrote in his tweet. The film also stars his wife and actor Kajol and actor Saif Ali Khan. In the second poster, Saif is seen with a menacing look in his eyes, holding his sword just like Ajay. His poster is enveloped in colours of sinister blue.

Earlier this month, Ajay talked about learning Marathi for the film. He took to Twitter and shared the trailer of Hirkani, an upcoming Marathi historical period drama film directed by Prasad Oak. He wrote alongside the video: “While preparing for #Tanhaji, I learnt many things about the glorious Maratha history. I also came across this brave story of motherhood. It gives me immense pleasure in sharing Hirkani trailer.”

Tanhaji is an upcoming biographical period drama. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Ajay had earlier shared a photo that showed him in silhouette. It had Ajay as Tanhaji while his men followed him through what looks like a gorge in the mountains. He was seen dressed in white dhoti, kammarbandh (waist band), armour and pagdi (head gear).

Ajay will also be seen in the biopic Maidaan, in which he essays football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has the comedy Turram Khan and the war drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India coming up.

