Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar exchange rings on sets, to get married in 2 years

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:28 IST

Actor Shraddha Arya will be seen exchanging rings with her partner Alam Makkar on an upcoming episode of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. This weekend, the show makers invited an astrologer as a guest and the astrologer, Janardhan Pandit, predicted that Shraddha and Alam will get married in two years.

The astrologer said, “Shraddha and Alam will get married in 2 years and there’s ample of happiness written in their lives. Alam has a great future in business and Shraddha will continue acting for the next 38 years even after delivering a child.” Overjoyed with the news, the couple exchanged rings on sets to express love for each other.

Astrologer talks to Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar on Nach Baliye 9 sets.

Shraddha openly talked about her relationship with Alam only when the couple came onboard for the ninth season of Nach Baliye. She earlier got engaged to Jayant, an NRI, in 2015 but they later called off the engagement citing compatibility issues. Talking about it, she had told Hindustan Times, “Sometimes things don’t work out the way you plan. There was no one to blame [in that situation]. Of course, you feel you have a connect with someone but when you begin to know them better, you find out that maybe things won’t work in the long term. And then, you take a step back and decide not to go ahead with the relationship. Such a decision helps both parties. I don’t regret the decision (to not marry). Whatever happened, happened for both our well-being.”

Shraddha is currently seen on the popular show Kundali Bhagya as the lead character of Preeta Arora. She has also featured in music videos and a few south Indian films.

We have earlier seen celebs proposing their loved ones on stage. Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun, Dipika Kakkar and Shoiab, Aashka Goradia and Brent even got married after their stints on previous seasons of Nach Baliye..

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 11:17 IST