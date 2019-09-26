Janhvi Kapoor shares pic with dad Boney Kapoor as he kisses her, check them out here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:48 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is visiting sister Khushi in the US with dad Boney Kapoor, has shared a new picture and it is the cutest thing you will see today. Janhvi shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories, where she is seen posing with Boney. In one of the pictures, Boney kisses Janhvi on her forehead and Janhvi posted it with a heart. Boney wears a black suit in the images while Janhvi is wearing a printed dress.

Janhvi and Boney pose together. ( Instagram )

Earlier, Janhvi shared two pictures on Instagram on Monday, one each with Boney and Khushi. In the first pic, she is seen with her head on Boney’s shoulder as they smile for the camera. The second picture is a selfie with her sister and both of them can be seen flaunting a slight pout. “Finally,” she captioned her post with a rainbow emoji.

After making her Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat, Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi now has multiple projects in her kitty. She is currently working on Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl where she will essay the role of fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena. Pankaj Tripathi will play her onscreen father and Angad Bedi will also be seen in an important role. She also has horror comedy Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao.

Later this year, Janhvi will begin work on Karan Johar’s directorial Takht that also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, among several others. She has also been roped in for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

