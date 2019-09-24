Janhvi Kapoor pays Khushi a visit in US with dad Boney Kapoor, clicks perfect sister selfie

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t stay away from her sister Khushi for long and she is finally by her side. The actor and her father, film producer Boney Kapoor, are in the US where Khushi is studying filmmaking at the New York Film Academy.

Janhvi shared two pictures on Instagram on Monday, one each with Boney and Khushi. In the first pic, she is seen with her head on Boney’s shoulder as they smile for the camera. The second picture is a selfie with her sister and both of them can be seen flaunting a slight pout. “Finally,” she captioned her post with a rainbow emoji.

Malaal actor Sharmin Sehgal was excited to see Janhvi in US. “Bro are you in LA?,” she asked her. However, Janhvi’s geotag shows that she is in New York. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Janhvi’s half sister Anshula also showered the post with heart emojis.

As Khushi took off to New York earlier this month, Janhvi wrote a special message on Instagram to bid her farewell. Janhvi shared a picture of them twinning in faux fur jackets and wrote, “Fur is faux but our love isn’t #prayingfornyc.”

Talking about Khushi’s career plans, Janhvi had earlier said during a conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania on her show Feet Up with the Stars, “She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do.” She had added, “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

Janhvi and Khushi’s late mother and actor Sridevi had talked about her younger daughter’s Bollywood plans in an interview to DNA in 2017. “Yes, Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it’s modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen,” she had said.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut last year with Dhadak and now has multiple projects in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, in horror comedy Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao, in Karan Johar’s Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others, and in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 10:43 IST