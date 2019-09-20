Janhvi Kapoor invites persistent paparazzi for a ride in her car: ‘Gaadi mein aana hai humare saath?’

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable interaction with the paparazzi on Thursday evening. A latest video of the actor has become a big hit with her fans who love her sweet reaction to the photographers following her around.

The video shows Janhvi walking out of a salon with her friends. As Janhvi takes the lead, her friend falls behind. A few photographers surround the actor to stop for a minute and let them click her pics.

Janhvi continues walking towards her car but has a big smile on her face throughout. As she opens the door to her car she says, “Gaadi mein aana hai humare saath (Want a ride with us in the car)?” A photographer laughs and says, “Nahi ma’am. Thank you.”

Janhvi’s reaction was loved by her fans who shared their comments on Instagram. “She is life. GOD HOW CUTE. SHE’S THE CUTEST OF ALL,” wrote one. “She’s cute especially her smile,” wrote another. “She’s so adorable,” read another comment.

This isn’t the first time Janhvi has goofed around with the photographers following her. She once told the paparazzi gathered outside her gym that she keeps changing her outfits so they could click her pics. “Gym se zaada aap logon ke liye tyaar hoke aati hu (More than the gym, I dress up for you),” she had said.

Janhvi will soon be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic titled Kargil Girl. She stars in the film with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Her film with Rajkummar Rao, Roohi Afza will release in April next year. With Hardik Mehta in the director’s chair, the movie is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who has written the script with Gautam Mehra. As per media reports, Janhvi will play a double role in the film and both her characters namely Roohi and Afsana will be contrasting personalities.

Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s Takht which will begin shooting in February. She stars in the film with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

