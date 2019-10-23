Arvind Kejriwal reviews Saand Ki Aankh, calls Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar film ‘very inspiring’

bollywood

Oct 23, 2019

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal caught a screening of Saand Ki Aankh with the film’s stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday. He shared pictures from his movie outing on Twitter and praised the film as ‘very inspiring’.

“Watched the film Saand Ki Aankh with my family last evening.. The story of Shooter Dadis, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar is very inspiring. Congrats @taapsee and @bhumipednekar,” he wrote with the pictures. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also watched the film and wrote, “Watched #saandkiaankh movie last night. It’s such a touching inspiring story with full entertainment. A must watch movie for all. Great work by @taapsee and @bhumipednekar.”

Watched the film Saand Ki Aankh with my family last evening.. The story of Shooter Dadis, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar is very inspiring. Congrats @taapsee and @bhumipednekar pic.twitter.com/lqrQZoxajv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 23, 2019

Bhumi thanked Kejriwal for his words. “Thank you so much sir. We are so thrilled you enjoyed it. It truly was overwhelming and a big thank you to your family too :) #SaandKiAankh,” she wrote.

Watched #saandkiaankh movie last night. It's such a touching inspiring story with full entertainment.



A must watch movie for all. Great work by @taapsee and @bhumipednekar — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 23, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “#SaandKiAankh What a touching emotional story ! Super proud of my friend @tushar1307 debut . @bhumipednekar your amazingly endearing @taapsee your super powerful.must go watch guys.”

Thank u so much 🙏🏼 #SaandKiAankh now tax free in UP https://t.co/ND5MF0gqvY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 22, 2019

Crime Patrol and Balika Vadhu actor Anup Soni also heaped praises on the film. “Last night saw the special screening of #SaandKiAankh ,very inspiring n very well told by Dir @tushar1307 and is sure to hit bulls eye. Brilliant performances by 2 of my favourite star actresses @taapsee & @bhumipednekar Congratulations team. Do watch, releasing 25th Oct,” he wrote.

Actor Sunil Grover wrote, “Tau ka naam nahin aap ka naam likheya se Prakashi Chandro Tomar! And every reason that it should be written. Enjoyed watching #SaandKiAankh Inspiring, funny and emotional. Well done @taapsee @bhumipednekar @prakashjha27 @tushar1307 and the whole team.” Sonu Sood wrote, “#SaandKiAankh is fabulous congratulations @taapsee @bhumipednekar @Shibasishsarkar #tushar for this brilliant effort.”

The film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and was already exempted from taxes in Rajasthan. It is based on the life of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, grandmothers from Baghpat, who were both ace shooters and earned accolades for their shooting skills.

Saand Ki Aankh, set for release on October 25, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Others in the cast include Vineet Singh and Prakash Jha.

