Delhi roads in for makeover, 9 stretches to be redone in first phase: Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:14 IST

In a big makeover plan for Delhi’s overloaded roads, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that all roads managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) will be redesigned with nine stretches being done in the first phase over next one year.

“There are 9 stretches, almost 45 km long, all these roads will be redesigned. We are doing this on a pilot basis and the work will be completed in a year,” the chief minister announced at a press conference just months ahead of the assembly elections due early next year.

Kejriwal said all roads will be redesigned, at the estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, as per international standards. This will include landscaping, space for non-motorised vehicles and wider footpath which will be differently-abled friendly. “This move will not only remove congestion from the roads but also make the stretches beautiful,” the Chief Minister said.

The stretches selected on trial basis are AIIMS to Ashram, Vikas Marg (Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari Mor), Mayapuri to Moti Bagh, Wazirabad depot to Rithala, Britannia Chowk to West Envlave, Shivdaspuri to Patel Marg, Narwana Road, Ambedkar Marg to Defence Colony and Nigambodh Ghat road near Kashmiri Gate.

With 556 vehicles per one thousand people (according to The Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18), the wear and tear of roads is significant. According to a recent affidavit by the traffic police, Delhi roads carry vehicular load much beyond their capacity. Senior traffic officials said the problem of roads exhausted beyond their carrying capacity will be made worse in coming years due to increasing number of vehicles and new projects. During peak morning and evening rush, the situation gets worse with traffic snarls reported from many areas.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 13:16 IST