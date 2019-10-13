e-paper
PWD says Delhi roads will be free of potholes by Diwali

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:24 IST
Ashish Mishra
Ashish Mishra
New Delhi: The Delhi government has set Diwali (October 27) as the deadline to make all roads managed by its Public Works Department (PWD) free of potholes and rough, uneven patches.

According to government officials the administration will, Diwali onwards, start putting boards on every PWD-administered road claiming that the stretch is free of potholes. The PWD manages 1,260km of roads across the city.

Data provided by the government shows that potholes and rough patches have been identified at 1,306 locations across the city, out of which there 302 cases of road cutting. Potholes and broken stretches at 1,004 locations will be repaired by the PWD, while maintenance work at the remaining 302 sites will be done with “inter-departmental collaboration”.

Government officials said the number of potholes would be higher than 1,306 because the PWD has considered one location as one case, even if it has multiple potholes.

Officials said PWD minister Satyendar Jain had last week conducted a meeting where these decisions were taken and strict instructions were issued to department officials to repair all roads before Diwali.

“The intent is to free all PWD roads from potholes and rough patches by Diwali. Boards will be put at the start and end points of every PWD road, where the government will claim that the stretch is free of potholes. On the board, the contact numbers of the concerned authorities and a helpline number will also be displayed so that people can complain if they find any pothole or broken road,” said a government official who wished not to be named.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had launched a drive where 50 of its MLAs each inspected 25km stretches of road in their respective constituencies along with one PWD engineer. During the drive, they located potholes and rough patches and uploaded it on an app developed by the department. The PWD was then tasked with repairing these potholes and rough patches.

The official said the pothole repair work had already been begun, but maintenance work where other agencies had dug up the road was taking time.

Potholes are being filled simultaneously, while long rough patches will be repaired through re-carpeting of the stretch, which requires a tendering process.

“In the meeting, it was directed that all the formalities including the tendering process for the repair of long rough patches should be completed at the latest by next Tuesday, so that maintenance work can be finished within the deadline,” the official said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:24 IST

