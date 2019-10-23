e-paper
Dabangg 3 trailer: Salman Khan transitions from Robinhood Pandey into policewala gunda, watch video

Dabangg 3 trailer: Salman Khan reprises his role for the third time as he collaborates with his Wanted director Prabhudeva. The trailer is an interesting mix of crass and commercial.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dabangg 3 trailer: Salman Khan digitally de-ages, drops his pants and mouths whistle-worthy dialogues.
Dabangg 3 trailer: Salman Khan digitally de-ages, drops his pants and mouths whistle-worthy dialogues.
         

The first trailer of Salman Khan’s much-awaited Dabangg 3 was finally unveiled Wednesday evening and it is quite a treat for fans of the Bollywood star. The trailer shows Salman Khan making an impressive entry as he introduces himself as “policewala gunda.”

Watch Dabangg 3 trailer

 

While Sonakshi Sinha returns to play his “sexy Mrs Rajjo” in the film, it also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar as Salman’s former love interest who is the reason behind the man who he is today. He had earlier introduced her as someone for whose happiness he could make anyone unhappy.

Read Dabangg 3 trailer launch updates here

It also shows a glimpse of the antagonist Sudeep and power-packed action we have come to associate with the film. There are many scenes that will appeal to Bhai’s fans -- Salman punching a goon through a door, his pants falling as he whips out his belt during an action scene and dialogues that can only be described as whistle-worthy.

Sharing the trailer, Salman tweeted, “Here it is...Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of ‘Dabangg 3’.”

During the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, 50 members of Salman Khan Fan Club paid tribute to the actor as they dressed up as their favourite cop Chulbul Pandey. Several groups of fans attended a special screenings of the Dabangg 3 trailer, which were arranged in various cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore and Lucknow.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, debutante Saiee Manjrekar, Kannada star Sudeep, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Mahie Gill.

This is the third film in Salman’s hit cop franchise which began in 2010. While Abhinav Kashyap directed Dabangg, Arbaaz Khan did the honours for Dabangg 2. Prabhudeva, who directed Salman in Wanted – a film that powered the second phase of the actor’s career – has helmed the third iteration. Arbaaz and Salman have played onscreen brothers in the franchise and will continue to be seen as siblings in Dabangg 3 as well.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:27 IST

