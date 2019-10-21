Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha share new motion poster of Dabangg 3’s Rajjo, he says she is ‘abhi bhi hamari habibi’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:58 IST

The trailer of Dabangg 3, the third film in the hit Dabangg franchise, will be unveiled two days from now. Making the announcement, the film’s lead cast -- Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha -- shared a new motion poster. The poster was also about Salman’s character reaffirming his affection for his wife, Rajjo.

Sharing it, Salman wrote: “#2DaysToDabangg3Trailer”. As the video plays, Salman can be seen walking across the screen. In the background is a massive poster of Rajjo. Sporting a pink printed sari, with aviator sunglasses on, hair left loose and with a jacket on, Rajjo definitely compliments Chulbul Pandey in every sense of the term. Salman cab heard proclaiming how Rajjo is still very much his ‘habibi’ (beloved in Arabic).

Also read: Salman Khan leaves Bigg Boss 13 stage in anger, asks makers ‘to get someone else to do this’. Watch video

Sharing a still picture of the same poster, Salman wrote how Rajjo is a desi girl. He wrote: “Hindustani sabhyata ki chakki se bani hamaari super sexy Rajjo...” Sharing the same poster, Sonakshi wrote how “Chulbul Pandey ki habibi Rajjo ke bina Dabangg adhoori hai”.

The shooting of Dabangg 3 was wrapped up earlier this month, and it is scheduled to hit big screens on December 20. The upcoming film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit Wanted.

After Dabangg 3, Salman’s next will be a film called Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is scheduled to release next year on Eid. To be bankrolled by his brother Sohail Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Radhe marks the actor’s third collaboration with choreographer and filmmaker Prabhudeva. Salman will be seen depicting more action as a “half good fully mad” man.

Earlier this month, Salman shared a one-minute motion poster with the first half picturing him as cop Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg 3, while the second half begins with music of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai playing on a montage of his pictures featuring him as an enthusiastic, active fighter.

“Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer, “ he had written on Twitter.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 15:55 IST