Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slaps Shehnaaz Gill during a task, viewers want makers to ‘throw Devo out’

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:37 IST

The Bigg Boss 13 pre-finale is around the corner and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in giving their best during a task. A new leaked promo of the upcoming episode shows Devoleena Bhattacharjee slapping Shehnaaz Gill during Snakes and Ladders task.

The promo shows several contestants making ladders in order to win the game. As per the rules, they are also free to destroy others ladders, which results in massive fights. Sidharth Shukla is seen putting all his strength in overturning the wooden ladders being made by other contestants. Amid all this, Devoleena and Shehnaaz are also seen getting into a physical fight. Devoleena misses hitting Shehnaaz on a few attempts but eventually slaps her during the task.

This physical fight between Devoleena and Shehnaaz did not go down well with many viewers. A viewer reacted, “Plz bigg Boss devo Ko nikalo (Bigg Boss, please evict Devoleena).” Another wrote, “Bigg Boss kyu kuch nhi bolte ho devo kitna ganda khelti hai (Bigg Boss, why don’t you take action against Devoleena, she plays dirty).” One more viewer commented, “Debolina pagal ho gai hai task hai to task ki tara khel shehnz ko q mar rahi hai. ( Has Devoleena gone mad?She must perform the task like a task, why is she beating Shehnaaz?).”

Both Devoleena and Shehnaaz are nominated for the evictions in the upcoming Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Waar. Among other nominated contestants are Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Dey, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga.

Recently, the latest contestant to have been evicted from the show, Abu Malik claimed Shehnaaz has realised that the girls are not going to support her at all. He said, “She has the support and favour of Salman Khan and she has a good wit. She knows how to use it. She is also very clever in manipulating the voters and the people who are watching her by hitting out to them or playing to the gallery throughout the day. She thought the best way to survive in the game is by getting friendly with the boys.”

He also called Devoleena and Rashami “vicious and manipulative” and said that they have started playing mind games.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:34 IST