Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik calls Rashami and Devoleena ‘vicious, manipulative’, Salman Khan supports Shehnaaz Gill

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:56 IST

Musician Abu Malik was voted out of the ongoing Bigg Boss 13 on Monday night and host Salman Khan clarified that he had received the least number of votes; the actor had earlier claimed that the women in the house chose the one to be evicted. However, Abu does not seem to have accepted the fairness of the game. Apart from calling co-contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee “vicious and manipulative”, he has also claimed that Shehnaaz Gill is Salman’s favourite.

Asked if Shehnaaz was clever, Abu told Times of India in an interview, “Yes, absolutely because she (Shehnaaz) has realised that the girls are not going to support her at all. She is playing to the gallery and totally to the hilt. She has the support and favour of Salman Khan and she has a good wit. She knows how to use it. She is also very clever in manipulating the voters and the people who are watching her by hitting out to them or playing to the gallery throughout the day. She thought the best way to survive in the game is by getting friendly with the boys.”

“These two TV actresses Devoleena and Rashami are quite vicious and manipulative. All the four girls Devoleena, Rashami, Mahira and Shefali have started mind games,” he added.

He also opened up about his fight with Rashami and said, “I never criticised Rashami’s cooking. It is only that I wanted her to not cook the same food. Anybody eating the same type of sabzi for 25 days will get bored. So, I used to tell them to try innovative recipes. There was a lot of sugar and aata (wheat flour). I asked to make meethi roti and everybody loved it. When I asked them to make egg curry they kept it pushing saying today is Tuesday, Thursday, but when it was made people only ate that and they did not touch anything else.”

Abu is the third contestant this year to be eliminated from the show, after Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:54 IST