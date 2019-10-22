Commando 3 posters: Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar gear up for a mission, Gulshan Deviah steals the show

bollywood

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:30 IST

The makers of Commando 3 have shared character posters for the lead actors of the film and they are quite fierce. While Vidyut Jammwal dons an intense look for his poster where he is angrily staring at the camera, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar also pose as cops for their posters. Gulshan Deviah who essays the role of the antagonist, is seen a gritty avatar for his poster of the movie. The film marks Bollywood debut of Angira.

Sharing his poster, Vidyut tweeted, “#Commando3 - To be unleashed in 2 days! #Commando3Trailer .” The trailer for the film will be unveiled on Thursday.

Talking about her character in the film, Adah had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I will be playing the same character, Bhavana Reddy. Since people enjoyed her in part 2, they’ll see more of her in part 3 and, yes, she will continue being very funny.”

Revealing the film’s subject, Vidyut had earlier said in an interview, “It is about getting the nation together, forgetting the differences that arise from caste, creed and religion. It is an engrossing story and Aditya has visualised great action for it, giving it a different spin.”

He had also talked about his preparation for the film and said, “The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. In the first instalment, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, while for the second one, I hit the gym to bulk up. Since the film revolved around black money, it was essential to get rid of my lean frame. I wasn’t particularly a fan of beefy bodies, but I trained hard to acquire the look for the film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up.”

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production. It is slated to hit theatres on November 29.

The first film in the Commando series was called Commando: A One Man Army, which released in 2011. In 2017, came Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.

