Vidyut Jammwal adds his own twist to bottle cap challenge. Is this better than Tiger Shroff’s attempt?

As several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities take the bottle cap challenge made popular by action star Jason Statham, actor Vidyut Jammwal has added his own twist to the trend. The Commando actor performed a roundhouse kick with not one but three bottles and nailed it like a pro.

He shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “#Jammwalions this one’s for you... #itrainlikevidyutjammwal #kalaripayattu @farakicks @jasonstatham #farabidavetchin #jasonstatham #bottlecapchallenge.”

The actor’s impressive attempt impressed many on social media. Actor Zareen Khan reacted to his post saying, “Kya Baath hai !” Actor Adah Sharma commented, “3 bottles for Commando 3.” Actors Gajraj Rao and Prateik Babbar also hailed him for his effort.

A fan wrote, “If you man know about the #bottlecapchallenge then this clip beats them all !!!” Another wrote, “What a legend @mevidyutjammwal .. this is too good !!”

Vidyut had trained in Kalaripayattu for his last film, Junglee. He had played a veterinarian in the film which had him share the screen space with elephants. Talking to Hindustan Times about his fitness routine, Vidyut had said in an interview, “Learning new skills is my mantra. I try to work on different muscle groups by investing time in different areas of my body. I find the weak muscles and spend time training them, thus making sure that every bit of my body is functioning at its best.”

Also read: Tiger Shroff aces bottle cap challenge blindfolded, Kunal Kemmu and Ryan Reynolds give it a hilarious twist. Watch video

While Vidyut raised the difficulty level by increasing the number of bottles, actor Tiger Shroff, too, added his own twist by performing it with a blindfold.

Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen along with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah, Kunal Kemmu and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds also took the bottle cap challenge. While Ryan failed miserably and kicked the bottle instead of just the cap, Kunal chose the easier route and removed the bottle cap by hand.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:23 IST