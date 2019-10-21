Bigg Boss 13: Not marrying Rashami Desai on the show, says rumoured boyfriend Arhaan as he quashes dating rumours

tv

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:42 IST

Makers of Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss 13 may not be happy with this one but rumoured boyfriend of contestant Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, has refuted rumours that he was offered a deal to appear on the show as her boyfriend and even get married inside the house. However, he added that he would “love to” be a part of the controversial reality show.

Also read: War box office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film crosses Rs 300 cr mark, War 2 on its way

Speaking with The Times of India, Arhaan said in an interview, “I haven’t got any offer from Bigg Boss 13 as of now. It is a great show and platform to showcase yourself. It is a number one reality show and is followed by all age groups. If I get an opportunity to do I would love to be a part of it. I have been hearing this news of Rashami and me getting married inside the house. She even spoke about it during her entry sequence on the premiere night of Bigg boss 13 when Salman sir asked it. She has already denied it and I will also refuse it. We are not getting married. We are not even dating so the news of our marriage is rubbish.”

Asked about Rashami’s performance on Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan said “she is doing very well”, adding that he is proud of her. “As a viewer I feel she is playing the game with a lot of dignity and grace. The person Rashami is you won’t get to see any dirty politics from her side. She is playing very good,” he said.

Though he stopped short of naming and blaming, Arhaaan also commented on the much-talked about fights between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami. “It is a reality show and you can’t hide your real self inside the house. Everyone is different in real-life and they are coming across the way they are. Whether it is Rashami or anyone else. Paras, Asim, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz everyone is coming across the way they are. Their real side is exposed through this show,” he told the daily.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 13:39 IST