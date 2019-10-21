e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Not marrying Rashami Desai on the show, says rumoured boyfriend Arhaan as he quashes dating rumours

Rumoured boyfriend of Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, opens up about their alleged relationship, her performance on the show and more.

tv Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan had been paid Rs 50 lakh to get married on the show. Arhaan, however, denies being offered any such deal.
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan had been paid Rs 50 lakh to get married on the show. Arhaan, however, denies being offered any such deal.
         

Makers of Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss 13 may not be happy with this one but rumoured boyfriend of contestant Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, has refuted rumours that he was offered a deal to appear on the show as her boyfriend and even get married inside the house. However, he added that he would “love to” be a part of the controversial reality show.

Also read: War box office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film crosses Rs 300 cr mark, War 2 on its way

Speaking with The Times of India, Arhaan said in an interview, “I haven’t got any offer from Bigg Boss 13 as of now. It is a great show and platform to showcase yourself. It is a number one reality show and is followed by all age groups. If I get an opportunity to do I would love to be a part of it. I have been hearing this news of Rashami and me getting married inside the house. She even spoke about it during her entry sequence on the premiere night of Bigg boss 13 when Salman sir asked it. She has already denied it and I will also refuse it. We are not getting married. We are not even dating so the news of our marriage is rubbish.”

 

Asked about Rashami’s performance on Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan said “she is doing very well”, adding that he is proud of her. “As a viewer I feel she is playing the game with a lot of dignity and grace. The person Rashami is you won’t get to see any dirty politics from her side. She is playing very good,” he said.

Though he stopped short of naming and blaming, Arhaaan also commented on the much-talked about fights between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami. “It is a reality show and you can’t hide your real self inside the house. Everyone is different in real-life and they are coming across the way they are. Whether it is Rashami or anyone else. Paras, Asim, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz everyone is coming across the way they are. Their real side is exposed through this show,” he told the daily.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 13:39 IST

tags
top news
Train services affected, orange alert in 12 districts as heavy rain lashes Kerala
Train services affected, orange alert in 12 districts as heavy rain lashes Kerala
LIVE| Maharashtra sees 27.97% turnout until 1 PM, Haryana’s turnout at rises to 35.76%
LIVE| Maharashtra sees 27.97% turnout until 1 PM, Haryana’s turnout at rises to 35.76%
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’-Sarfaraz’s wife after batsman axed from captaincy
‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’-Sarfaraz’s wife after batsman axed from captaincy
DRDO starts work on ‘next-gen’ hypersonic weapon
DRDO starts work on ‘next-gen’ hypersonic weapon
Ugly scenes at Karni Singh range as shooters exchange blows: Watch
Ugly scenes at Karni Singh range as shooters exchange blows: Watch
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019Golden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News