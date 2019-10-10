e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 day 11 preview: Rashami Desai breaks down as she loses trust in Arti, faces criticism over cooking

Bigg Boss 13 day 11 preview: Rashami Desai breaks down as she feels housemates are not giving enough respect and value to her dedication for cooking.

tv Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.
         

It has not even been a month since Salman Khan’s show began and Bigg Boss 13 house is already bearing down heavy even on the stronger contestants. On Thursday’s episode, fans will see TV actor Rashami Desai in tears as she fights her battles all alone.

Here are the top events to look forward to on tonight’s episode:

In a promo shared by the show’s official Twitter handle, we see Rashami telling Arti, “I have got trust issues with you right now,” to which Arti snaps back, “Wo mai solve nahi kar sakti! (I cannot solve that for you)”

In a scene from the kitchen, Abu Malik shouts and says, “Har cheez tasty ban sakti hai, har time bhaji, bhaji! (Why do we always have veggies? Can’t we eat something tasty?)” Soon Rashami is seen breaking down and saying, “Bahut pyar se khana banati hu mai, value nahi us cheez ki (Icook food for everyone with love, but noone cares about it.)?”.

Also read: Shamshera first look: Ranbir Kapoor looks unrecognisable in beefed up look

In a separate video shared by the handle, Rashami and Arti are seen sitting together in the smoking area. “Tujhko mere bare me agar koi aa k kuch bol sakta hai to wo hai Paras (If there is one person who can instigate you against me it is Paras.),” Arti says. Rashami responds by calling Paras over. Once he joins them, Rashami tells Paras, “Yah ape yeh clear ho raha hai tu trustworthy to kahi se nahi hai. (Now it is clear that you are not trustworthy)” Arti adds, “wo to mai bol rahi hu, muh pe bol rahi hu. (That is exactly what I have been saying, I even say this to his face.)”

Paras then asks them what games he is playing with them. “Game khel raha hai, game khel raha hai game khel raha hai. Tum kyta kar rahe ho yaha pe? Bigg Boss me tum kya achar daalne aaye ho? (Why is everyone blaming me for playing the game? Why are you guys here in Bigg Boss, just to while away your time?)” Targeting Shehnaaz Gill, Paras further says, “Mai ek k saath baithu to tumhari jal jaati hai. Dusri bandit um bhadka rahe ho jo easily manipulate ho jati hai. (You have a problem if I sit with one, you are now instigating another girl because she can be manipulated easily.)”

An agitated Arti is seen saying, “Tumhara aur Sana (Shehnaaz) ka kya drama hai tum aur Sana samjho. Teri messenger ban k uske paas jaati hu, uski messenger ban ke tere paas ati hu kyuki mai chahti hu ki tum dono ka theke ho jae. (Whatever drama it is between you and Shehnaaz, please take care of it your self. I have been taking your messages to her and her messages to you, because I want you guys to pacify things.).” Later, both Arti and Shehnaaz are seen giving their black rings to Paras as part of the nomination task.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:30 IST

top news
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Oct 10, 2019 15:23 IST
Past midnight, vigilante group chases ‘cow smugglers’ in Gurugram; one shot
Past midnight, vigilante group chases ‘cow smugglers’ in Gurugram; one shot
Oct 10, 2019 16:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Oct 10, 2019 16:09 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf & Shonali Bose on The Sky is Pink l AUR BATAO
Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf & Shonali Bose on The Sky is Pink l AUR BATAO
Oct 10, 2019 17:11 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News