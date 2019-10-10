e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

‘Bigg Boss unfit for family viewing’: BJP MLA writes to Prakash Javadekar

The BJP lawmaker also demanded a censor mechanism for content being aired on television in order to prevent such incidents in future.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknow
BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar said that children and minors are watching television and have fair access to such shows which have adult content.
BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar said that children and minors are watching television and have fair access to such shows which have adult content.
         

BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding that the show be taken off air.

In his letter, the BJP legislator has alleged that the “show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing”.

“The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to become bed partners which was unacceptable.

Also Watch | Salman Khan gets into an argument during Bigg Boss Season 13 launch 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on one hand, is trying to make India regain its lost glory and, on the other, such shows were demeaning the country’s culture,” he wrote.

The BJP lawmaker also demanded a censor mechanism for content being aired on television in order to prevent such incidents in future.

He said that children and minors are watching television and have fair access to such shows which have adult content. Moreover the shows are available on the internet too.

The Brahmin Mahasabha has also sought a ban on the reality show with immediate effect. The Mahasabha has submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Ghaziabad district magistrate.

Amit Jani, president of the Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena, meanwhile, has announced that he would not eat any food grain until the ‘Bigg Boss’ show was stopped.

“I will survive on fruits and vegetable until the government takes steps to ban the show which is promoting vulgarity and misleading the youth. Showing young couples sharing bed on national television is not acceptable and I am shocked that the RSS which claims to be our moral police, has not even taken note of this,” he said.

This is the 13th season of the reality show which is hugely popular and has made celebrities of commoners as well.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 10:17 IST

tags
top news
I-T dept raids ex-Karnataka deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids ex-Karnataka deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 11:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case before Surat court
Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case before Surat court
Oct 10, 2019 11:42 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari, Kohli reveals reason behind move
Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari, Kohli reveals reason behind move
Oct 10, 2019 09:30 IST
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
Oct 10, 2019 09:57 IST
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
Oct 10, 2019 08:11 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaThe Sky Is Pink celeb reviewKareena KapoorJammu and Kashmir
don't miss
latest news
India News