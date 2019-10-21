e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

War box office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film crosses Rs 300 cr mark, War 2 on its way

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film has become the first film of 2019 to cross the Rs 300 crore mark. The film has broken a number of box office records.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film hits triple century.
War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film hits triple century.
         

War box office collection has made history within 19 days of the relase of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film. The action thriller has crossed Rs 300 crore mark, becoming the first film of 2019 to do so. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that War has earned over Rs 300 crore, adding, “2019 has been a fantastic year for #Bollywood and the super success of War reiterates the fact that *well made* biggies - targeted at PAN India audience - will always be embraced warmly by the paying public... Expecting #YRF to green light #War2 soon.”

 Also Watch | Public review of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer ‘War’

 

 

 

He went on to add, “Also, they pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, in the process... The biggies cultivate / foster the cinema-going habit, which is pivotal these days, since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India. Tent pole / event / big ticket films are a must... They get the numbers... They drive the audience [in hordes] to movie halls... They contribute to ticket sales and footfalls... They infuse confidence in the financial sector.”

Talking about how War has been a win-win for all involved, he gave the economics of the Yashraj film, “War economics... Actors were signed two years ago at then prevalent rates. CoP [₹ 150 cr] includes all fees/remuneration. Hrithik has a backend deal. He’s a partner in profits. War will be a franchise like #MissionImpossible series, with Hrithik staying constant.”

The film has breached the lifetime business of Hrithik, Tiger and director Siddharth Anand’s previous films. Earlier, talking about its box office numbers, Taran had written, “#War gathers momentum yet again... Will hit ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sun]... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 282.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 295.75 cr. #India biz.”

The film on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day. War has created seven new records including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

War is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik and shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:38 IST

tags
top news
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
LIVE| 8.73 % turnout until 9 AM in Haryana Assembly Election
LIVE| 8.73 % turnout until 9 AM in Haryana Assembly Election
Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad
Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting begins in Haryana and Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting begins in Haryana and Maharashtra
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019DRDOPM ModiXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News