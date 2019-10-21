War box office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film crosses Rs 300 cr mark, War 2 on its way

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:59 IST

War box office collection has made history within 19 days of the relase of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film. The action thriller has crossed Rs 300 crore mark, becoming the first film of 2019 to do so. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that War has earned over Rs 300 crore, adding, “2019 has been a fantastic year for #Bollywood and the super success of War reiterates the fact that *well made* biggies - targeted at PAN India audience - will always be embraced warmly by the paying public... Expecting #YRF to green light #War2 soon.”

Also Watch | Public review of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer ‘War’

#War economics...

⭐ Actors were signed two years ago at then prevalent rates.

⭐ CoP [₹ 150 cr] includes all fees/remuneration.

⭐ Hrithik has a backend deal. He's a partner in profits.

⭐ #War will be a franchise like #MissionImpossible series, with Hrithik staying constant. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019

2019 has been a fantastic year for #Bollywood and the super success of #War reiterates the fact that *well made* biggies - targeted at PAN India audience - will always be embraced warmly by the paying public... Expecting #YRF to green light #War2 soon. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019

Also, they pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, in the process... The biggies cultivate / foster the cinema-going habit, which is pivotal these days, since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India. #War — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019

He went on to add, “Also, they pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, in the process... The biggies cultivate / foster the cinema-going habit, which is pivotal these days, since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India. Tent pole / event / big ticket films are a must... They get the numbers... They drive the audience [in hordes] to movie halls... They contribute to ticket sales and footfalls... They infuse confidence in the financial sector.”

Talking about how War has been a win-win for all involved, he gave the economics of the Yashraj film, “War economics... Actors were signed two years ago at then prevalent rates. CoP [₹ 150 cr] includes all fees/remuneration. Hrithik has a backend deal. He’s a partner in profits. War will be a franchise like #MissionImpossible series, with Hrithik staying constant.”

The film has breached the lifetime business of Hrithik, Tiger and director Siddharth Anand’s previous films. Earlier, talking about its box office numbers, Taran had written, “#War gathers momentum yet again... Will hit ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sun]... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 282.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 295.75 cr. #India biz.”

The film on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day. War has created seven new records including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

War is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik and shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:38 IST